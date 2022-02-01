International
Police arraigns woman for alleged murder of Nigerian in US
A woman simply identified as Ayriana Hamler has been arraigned by police in the United States for the alleged murder of a Nigerian, Rotimi Olaleye.
The 49-year-old was found lying on the ground next to his vehicle in a parking lot in Houston, Texas, on January 8.
Footage of a surveillance camera showed the suspect getting out of her vehicle to enter the victim’s car.
A disagreement later ensued between the pair and at some point Olaleye got out of his vehicle and fell to the ground.
READ ALSO: Police quizzes Kanye West for alleged assault in US
Police officers got to the scene and found the Nigerian who was without trouser bleeding.
Court documents revealed on Tuesday that the deceased was shot in the chest multiple times.
According to the police, two 40-caliber shell casings were found inside the victim’s car.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...