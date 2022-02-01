Police arraigns woman for alleged murder of Nigerian in US

A woman simply identified as Ayriana Hamler has been arraigned by police in the United States for the alleged murder of a Nigerian, Rotimi Olaleye.

The 49-year-old was found lying on the ground next to his vehicle in a parking lot in Houston, Texas, on January 8.

Footage of a surveillance camera showed the suspect getting out of her vehicle to enter the victim’s car.

A disagreement later ensued between the pair and at some point Olaleye got out of his vehicle and fell to the ground.

READ ALSO: Police quizzes Kanye West for alleged assault in US

Police officers got to the scene and found the Nigerian who was without trouser bleeding.

Court documents revealed on Tuesday that the deceased was shot in the chest multiple times.

According to the police, two 40-caliber shell casings were found inside the victim’s car.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now