Police arrests 26 for electoral offences in Benue

Police operatives in Benue have arrested 26 suspects for various electoral offences during last Saturday’s governorship and the house of assembly elections in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Makurdi.

Anene said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state despite a series of engagements and warnings to members of the public to stay away from trouble during the elections.

She said: ‘‘Some recalcitrant persons still engaged in violence during the Gubernatorial/State Assembly elections held on March 18.’’

