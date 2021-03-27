Police arrests four for alleged murder of teenager in Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of one Edidiong Wilson, a 19-year-old, in the Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, who include a woman, who fled to Ondo State, were arrested by operatives of the homicide section of the command, after an intelligence report.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, while parading the suspects before journalists on Friday, alleged that the principal suspect, Christiana Wilson, conspired with the other suspects and abducted her stepson, Edidiong, to a nearby bush, in Eket.

According to Amiengheme, the suspects beat the victim to death and buried him in the bush, but later went and exhumed his decomposed body, cut off his head, and buried it separately on the pretext that his ghost was disturbing them.

“The suspects buried the deceased in the said bush and later went back to exhume the decomposed body, cut off his head, and buried it separately on December 30, 2020, at about 7 pm, on the ground that the ghost was disturbing them. They thereafter fled to Ondo State,” he said.

The police commissioner said the principal suspect had in her confessional statement claimed that she gave the deceased the sum of N100,000 being part of the proceeds from the sales of her late husband’s vehicle for safekeeping.

However, she claimed that when she demanded the money from the deceased, he told her that he saved the money in a microfinance bank in Eket LGA and never returned it.

