Police arrests four suspected armed robbers, accomplices in Oyo

Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested four suspected armed robbers and their accomplices in Ibadan, the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ibadan, said the accomplices were 29-year-old contract staff and marketer of a new generation bank in the city.

He added that the suspects were arrested at their hideout in Agara, Odo-Ona Area of Ibadan on June 13 after they had concluded plans to rob another new generation bank the following day.



The spokesman said the suspects had confessed to their involvement in various crimes including arms procurement and clandestine intelligence gathering ahead of their operations.

Osifeso said: “A comprehensive investigation was ongoing to track other members of the gang.

“The Oyo State Police Command enjoins people of the state to continue to partner with the police by providing timely and credible information to curb crimes and to maintain relative tranquillity enjoyed in the state.”

