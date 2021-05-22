Police arrests leader of rape gang, recovers AK-47 rifles, charms | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests leader of rape gang, recovers AK-47 rifles, charms
The Delta State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested one of the boys that gang-raped a 14 years old girl in Issele-Uku part of the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, confirmed this to Journalists in Asaba, saying the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Issele Uku Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State with his team of detectives acted on intelligence gathering.
According to him, the suspect with the name, Frank Emezor alias Terrors, was arrested at his hideout in Issele Uku Kingdom forest during nightfall on Thursday.
READ ALSO: 6-year-old raped to death in Kaduna
Ali said the suspect, who is currently in the custody of the police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state for further investigation, confessed to the crime during interrogation, noting that the police detectives recovered AK47S riffles and charms in a sack bag from him.
The suspect among others, recently, allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl with serious injuries on her body and private parts.
Speaking further, the CP said other suspects currently at large would be arrested with the help of their gang leader.
