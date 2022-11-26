Police arrests man for alleged defilement of 5-year-old boy in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested one Sikiru Ajibola for allegedly defiling a five-year-old boy in the Ogijo area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed development in a statement on Saturday, said the boy died during the act.

Oyeyemi added that the 36-year-old suspect confessed to police that he was an homosexual and that the boy died while they were together.

The statement read: “Upon the report, the DPO, Ogijo division, CSP Enatufe Omoh, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to being an homosexual and that while he was having sex with the boy, the boy gave up the ghost.

“The suspect confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush and hurriedly buried the boy.

“He has taken the police to where the deceased was buried.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide section of the state criminal investigation department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”

