Police arrests man for alleged N22m fraud in Borno

Police operatives in Borno have arrested a suspected fraudster for alleged N22million fraud in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, told journalists in Maiduguri on Friday that the suspect was a member of a three-man fraud syndicate who tricked their victims to part with huge sums of money by claiming they were in communication with a spirit with power to make them rich.

He said the suspect and his accomplices, who are at large, contacted one Bukar Muhammed and deceived him into believing that they could assist him to become rich.

The CP said: “They manipulated and directed him to go and drop his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and the pin number at a certain location.

“The victim complied and the suspects withdrew the sum of N22 million from his account domiciled at TAJ Bank Plc.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect was trailed by our operatives and arrested in February. He later confessed to the crime and other similar offences.

“We have intensified efforts to arrest his accomplices.”

