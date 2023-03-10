Police arrests man over three-year-old girl’s death in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested one Semiu Adegesin over the death of a three-year-old girl simply identified as Esther Samuel in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday, in Abeokuta, said the 45-year-old suspect was arrested after the matter was reported at the Imasayi Divisional Headquarters in the state.

He added that the suspect was arrested for negligence after he left a fully-loaded Dane gun at the back of his house in Kukudi Village, Imasayi, on the day of the incident.

Oyeyemi said: “Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, the deceased was discovered in a pool of her own blood.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Semiu Adegesin, the owner of the Dane gun, loaded his gun and carelessly left it in an open place at the backyard of the house where children used to play.

READ ALSO: Police arrests man for allegedly shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun

“It was at this point that the 3-year-old Ope Babalola picked up the loaded gun, pointed it at the deceased, and pulled the trigger.

“The deceased was quickly taken to the General Hospital, Ilaro, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The owner of the Dane gun was promptly arrested and taken to the station for interrogation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now