Police arrests nine suspected kidnappers in Ekiti

Police operatives have arrested nine suspected kidnappers in Ekiti State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, said the suspects were arrested in Ago Aduloju area of the state capital.

Abutu said the feat was part of the ongoing strategic efforts by the command to rid the state of criminal elements.

He said: “Following intelligence led surveillance activities, the command operatives on April 29, at about 13:00hrs, bombarded Ago Aduloju Forest, Ado-Ekiti.

“During the operation, nine suspects, namely – Hassan Mesaje, Dagogo Nadahi, Saidi Laun, Abubakar Usman, Lawal Abdullahi, Usman Ibrahim, Idris Ahmed, Usman Abubakar and Dahiru Adamu were arrested while others took to their heels.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Moronkeji Adesina, assured residents of the state that the command would not relent in its fight against crimes and criminalities.

“It also seeks the support and cooperation of all and sundry through the provision of timely and useful information to the police, adding that the suspects arrested would be made to face the wrath of the law.”

