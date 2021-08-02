Police arrests suspected kidnapper of Oyo APC chieftain’s wife

Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested the suspected kidnapper of Dr. Aderiyike Oni-Salawu, wife of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, Isiaka Salawu.

Salawu was abducted by unknown gunmen at the Aromolaran area of Ibadan in May.

The suspect was among the criminals paraded on Monday by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, at the headquarters of the state police command in Ibadan.

Other suspects were arrested for alleged car theft and armed robbery, among others.

According to Onadeko, the suspects were arrested through the command’s intelligence gathering mechanism.

She warned criminally-minded individuals to leave Oyo State or face dire consequences.

