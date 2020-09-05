Police arrests suspects in kidnap, murder of policeman

The police in Rivers State has arrested four suspects who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a superintendent, Moses Egbede, attached to the Afam Division in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, disclosed this on Friday while parading them before journalists in Port Harcourt.

Mukan said the four-man gang was led by a 22-years-old Idoroyen Friday, while noting that a confessional statement had been obtained from him.

He stated, “On August 18, 2020, about 9.45am, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by the commander, in a covert operation arrested Idoroyen Friday, 22, who on interrogation confessed to have carried out the kidnap of the police officer.

“His further confession led to the arrest of Isaac Oforji, (aka Angel) 32; Raphael Barivule, 32; and Dumbari Kideeyor, 21.

“They all confessed their various roles in the kidnap and killing of the police officer who was tied to a tree in a forest at Panya in Eleme LGA. His body was evacuated and deposited in the mortuary. They are still helping us in our investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is over.”

