Police arrests teenager for alleged unlawful possession of firearms in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested an 18-year-old man for alleged unlawful possession of firearms in the state.

The spokesman for the Lagos State police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the teenager on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said the suspect was intercepted by officers attached to Layeni Police Station in the Ajegunle area of the state on Sunday.

Hundeyin said: “A patrol team from Layeni division stopped this 18-year-old man while riding on a motorcycle.

“He was searched and a locally-fabricated firearm and two stolen phones were found on him.”

The spokesman also revealed that operatives attached to Orile Police Station in the Iganmu area of the state arrested a man for alleged possession of a locally- fabricated firearm and two live cartridges.

“While on night patrol, officers from Orile division stopped a 34-year-old man at School Bus-stop.

“He was searched and found with a locally-fabricated firearm and two live cartridges,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now