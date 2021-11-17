Metro
Police arrests three suspected armed robbers in Imo
Police operatives in Imo on Wednesday arrested three suspected armed robbers terrorizing the people of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Michael Abbatam, who confirmed the development to journalists in Owerri, said the suspects were arrested by the operatives during an aggressive patrol along Isu-Njaba road.
The spokesman listed two of the suspects as Obiaka Uchenna (23) and Michael Ihunna (24).
READ ALSO: Police officers arrested over alleged N60,000 bribe in Imo
But he was silent on the identity of the third suspect.
Items recovered from the suspects included two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one expanded cartridge, one jack knife, one Pax Point of Sale (PoS) machine, some quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, two MTN sim cards, two Airtel sim cards, two memory cards, one Infinix charger, one wristwatch, one bangle, one white cap, two flat slippers, and four screwdrivers.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...