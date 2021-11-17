Police arrests three suspected armed robbers in Imo

Police operatives in Imo on Wednesday arrested three suspected armed robbers terrorizing the people of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Michael Abbatam, who confirmed the development to journalists in Owerri, said the suspects were arrested by the operatives during an aggressive patrol along Isu-Njaba road.

The spokesman listed two of the suspects as Obiaka Uchenna (23) and Michael Ihunna (24).

READ ALSO: Police officers arrested over alleged N60,000 bribe in Imo

But he was silent on the identity of the third suspect.

Items recovered from the suspects included two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one expanded cartridge, one jack knife, one Pax Point of Sale (PoS) machine, some quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, two MTN sim cards, two Airtel sim cards, two memory cards, one Infinix charger, one wristwatch, one bangle, one white cap, two flat slippers, and four screwdrivers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now