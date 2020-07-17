Police arrests two men over alleged r*pe, murder of teenager in Niger

The Niger State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of two men who allegedly defiled and killed an 18-year-old girl in the state.

The suspects – Abdulkadir Ibrahim and Abubakar Idris – were paraded by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, at the command’s headquarters in Minna.

They confessed to the police they gave the deceased, Hauwa Saidu, a lift with their motorcycle and later drove her to Effa village in Lavun local government area of the state where she was killed.

The suspects said they attacked the deceased with a cutlass after raping her.

They took parts of her dismembered body to an unknown destination for rituals.

One of the suspects, Ibrahim, said they wanted to use her for rituals but could not just let her go without “enjoying her first.”

He said: “We did not know that we would be caught. We had been looking for someone to use for the ritual, and when she approached our motorcycle to ask for a lift to Effa, we saw it as an opportunity that should not be missed.

“We wanted to do rituals because we were tired of being poor. But before we killed her, we decided to enjoy her since she would soon die and no one else would enjoy her again.”

Speaking on how the suspects were arrested, the command’s spokesman told journalists the suspects were arrested based on information received by police operatives attached to the Special anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Minna.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime and led the police to where the victim’s remains were left.

Abiodun added that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.

