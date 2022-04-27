Police arrests two suspected suppliers of arms to bandits in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested two suspected suppliers of arms and ammunition to bandits in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said the suspects were arrested in two different locations across the state.

The spokesman added that the operatives arrested one Musa Lawal with an AK47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition in the Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The second suspect was arrested with an AK-47 magazine loaded with thirty rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition at the Tudun Wada area of Zaria metropolis.

The statement read: “On the 24th April, 2022 at about 1330hrs the Kaduna Police Command received credible information on a suspected movement of arms along Iyatawa village road of Giwa LGA, Kaduna State.

“A purposeful patrol and stop for search operation mounted along that said axis yielded the desired result. The Command Operatives succeeded in intercepting one Musa Lawal 25 years, with an AK47 rifle loaded with two (2) rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition.

“In a related development, the Command in her relentless effort to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizenry had on the same date at about 1430 hours acted on another reliable information and raided filin Mallawa Tudun Wada area of Zaria metropolis.

“The operatives in the raid process arrested one suspect with an AK47 magazine loaded with thirty (30) rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition suspected to be delivered to armed bandits.

“The cases are currently undergoing investigation and effort is ongoing to ensure that the syndicate is apprehended to face the wrath of the law.”

