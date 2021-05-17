Police begins probe into fire incident at INEC headquarters in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered an investigation into the fire incident at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in the state.

Aliyu also directed a total cordon of the premises to allow for proper investigation of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement issued in Enugu on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that fire broke out at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, located at number 1 Achi Street, Independent Layout, Enugu, on Sunday evening (May 16).

The commissioner, who raced to the scene alongside heads of other security agencies in the state, also ordered the deployment of adequate security within the precincts of the INEC office complex.

He said: “Yet to be identified armed miscreants on Sunday, May 16, at about 8:30 p.m., attempted to set the Enugu Headquarters of the INEC ablaze.

“But were stiffly resisted by joint security operatives, who swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The Enugu State Fire Service personnel that promptly responded to calls helped in quenching the fire, which had already set on five vehicles and two cushions within the office complex.’’

The commissioner, however, enjoined law-abiding residents of the state to remain vigilant and promptly volunteer useful information that would help the police in the investigation.

