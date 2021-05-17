Police begins probe into fire incident at INEC headquarters in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

News
Police begins probe into fire incident at INEC headquarters in Enugu
The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered an investigation into the fire incident at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in the state.
Aliyu also directed a total cordon of the premises to allow for proper investigation of the incident.
The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement issued in Enugu on Monday.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that fire broke out at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, located at number 1 Achi Street, Independent Layout, Enugu, on Sunday evening (May 16).
The commissioner, who raced to the scene alongside heads of other security agencies in the state, also ordered the deployment of adequate security within the precincts of the INEC office complex.
Read also: Police arrests another suspected attacker of Owerri custodial centre
He said: “Yet to be identified armed miscreants on Sunday, May 16, at about 8:30 p.m., attempted to set the Enugu Headquarters of the INEC ablaze.
“But were stiffly resisted by joint security operatives, who swiftly mobilised to the scene.
“The Enugu State Fire Service personnel that promptly responded to calls helped in quenching the fire, which had already set on five vehicles and two cushions within the office complex.’’
The commissioner, however, enjoined law-abiding residents of the state to remain vigilant and promptly volunteer useful information that would help the police in the investigation.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money
On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Barca out of La Liga title race, Madrid in contention ahead of final day
Barcelona fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday to end their hopes of clinching...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...