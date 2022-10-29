Police confirms deaths recorded after bloody communal clash in Bauchi

A bloody communal clash between two border communities of Gamawa and Zaki LGAs of the state has claimed unspecified number of lives while others were variously injured.

Though the State Police Command confirmed the bloody clash through its Spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakili in a telephone conversation late Friday evening, it did not disclose the number of deaths recorded but said that the situation has been put under control as security operatives had been drafted to keep the peace in the affected areas.

Ahmed Wakili explained that the clash was between the youths of Tarbuwa community in Zaki local government sharing boundary with Kubdiya community in Gamawa local government area.

He said that, “yes, there was a clash between the two border communities of Gamawa and Zaki LGAs. The two communities attacked themselves on Tuesday”.

According to him, the two communities used various dangerous weapons such as bows and arrows, clubs, sticks and others to attack each other leading to death and injuries on both parties.

The PPRO added that, “As a result, one Aliyu Idris of Kubdiya was shot in the eye with an arrow while Abdullahi Abdullahi, 38 years old, Waziri Garba, 26 years old, Ishau Alhaji, 25 years old, Umar 30 years old, Idris Abdullahi, 27 years old, Udu Abdullahi Yari, 36 years, Mohammed Goni, 31 years old, Hassan Zakari, 30 years old, Umar Idris, Ahmadu Hussaini Wagaji, Alhaji, 40 years old all of them of Kubdiya village were injured”.

He said that on receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda directed the Area Commander in Azare which is in charge of the affected LGAs to mobilize to the area in order to control the situation.

Ahmed Wakili added that the DPO and a number of Policemen visited the affected area and evacuated two of the victims to the General Hospital, Gamawa for treatment while 2 other victims were referred to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare for further treatment others are receiving treatment.

He said that investigations have since commenced in order to unravel the circumstances that led to the clash assuring that anyone found culpable no matter his status would be arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the country.

The PPRO then urged the people of the state to tolerate each other, live in peace and use every available peaceful means to resolve issues among them while the Police will continue to protect lives and properties of residents of the state.

However, independent reports from the area revealed that not fewer than three people were reportedly killed while 10 others were injured in what was a renewed border clash between the two warring neighbouring villages of Gamawa and Zaki local government areas of Bauch State.

The latest conflict according to a source from the area came after a suspected armed youth group from Kubdiya attacked their neighbors from Tarbuwa village.

By Yemi Kanji

