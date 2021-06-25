Police deploys 3,558 personnel for Jigawa local council election

The Jigawa State police command has deployed 3,558 personnel to provide adequate security during Saturday’s local council election in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Usman Gomna, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Shiisu Lawan, in Dutse on Friday.

At least 18 political parties are fielding candidates for the chairmanship and 288 councillorship seats in the 27 local government areas of the state.

The police commissioner urged the people of Jigawa to turn out and vote in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

He said: “3,558 conventional and mobile police officers have been deployed across the state and its borders to maintain law and order.”

Gomna assured the people of the state that the elections would be conducted under a conducive atmosphere.

