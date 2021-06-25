Politics
Police deploys 3,558 personnel for Jigawa local council election
The Jigawa State police command has deployed 3,558 personnel to provide adequate security during Saturday’s local council election in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Usman Gomna, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Shiisu Lawan, in Dutse on Friday.
At least 18 political parties are fielding candidates for the chairmanship and 288 councillorship seats in the 27 local government areas of the state.
READ ALSO: Jigawa budgets N1bn for LG polls, rules out use of card readers
The police commissioner urged the people of Jigawa to turn out and vote in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the country’s constitution.
He said: “3,558 conventional and mobile police officers have been deployed across the state and its borders to maintain law and order.”
Gomna assured the people of the state that the elections would be conducted under a conducive atmosphere.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....