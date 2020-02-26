Police discover baby factory, rescue 6 pregnant women in Rivers

Latest Metro

February 26, 2020
4 suspects including 20-yr-old arrested for murder, kidnapping
The Rivers State Police Command said on Wednesday, that at least 25 children and six pregnant women have been rescued from a baby factory in Port Harcourt.

The command spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, who disclosed this in a statement, said the development followed the offensive launched by the command’s E-Crack Team against the baby trafficking syndicate operating at Oyigbo and Trans Amadi in Port Harcourt metropolis on Tuesday.

Read als: OGUN: Man arrested for forging WAEC certificate to vie for vacant throne

Omoni said: “Following intelligence reports, our men discovered a baby factory and rescued 25 children and six pregnant women with some other suspects believed to be owners of the place. They are presently at Mile 1 Police Station”.

He said police had commenced moves to track down the other fleeing members of the gang.

