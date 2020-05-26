Police hunt for 3 siblings who killed their brother over money realised from their mother’s funeral

Police in Imo State are currently hunting for three siblings who allegedly killed their brother over money realised during their mother’s funeral.

The brothers, Patrick Obieshieke, Chinonso Obieshieke and John Erieka were said to have joined hands to kill their own blood brother, Remigius Obieshieke.

The incident happened in Umuolowoshe, Umuoshochie autonomous community in Obowo, Imo State during the burial of their 75-year-old mother, Angelina Obieshieke.

A statement by the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu on Monday, said the incident happened on Friday, May 22 at their father’s compound in Umuolowoshe.

The statement read, “On the 22/05/2020 at about 0600 hrs, upon credible information, operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obowo, moved to Umuolowoshe, Umuoshochie Autonomous community, Obowo and it was discovered that the above named persons killed one Remigius Obieshieke during a disagreement arising from money realised for the burial of their mother late Angelina Obieshieke, 75 years old.

“Meanwhile effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, while investigation has commenced in ernest”.

