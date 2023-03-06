Metro
Police in Plateau arrests officer who shot man during argument over guber polls
A police officer serving with the Plateau State Police Command, Inspector Solomon Damak, has been arrested and is facing an orderly room trial for shooting a young man during an argument over their preferred candidate in the gubernatorial election on March 11.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the officer is currently in detention awaiting trial.
The policeman was said to have shot the victim, Nyommena Badapba, a resident of Tudun Wada, on Sunday, during a political argument based on who will win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.
Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred when Damak said his preferred candidate for the election was the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang, while Badapba said he preferred the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda.
“As the argument became heated, people around told the victim to leave the vicinity as the officer who was apparently drunk, had started threatening to shoot the young man,” an eyewitness said.
Read also:Police kills 3 suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Bauchi
“The victim agreed to the advise of people around and left the place but the officer followed him and shot him. He was aiming at the boy’s head from behind but fortunately, he missed the target and the bullet hit him on the shoulder.”
Describing the action of the police officer as unprofessional, the police spokesman said in the statement:
“The Plateau State Police Command condemns in strong terms the shooting of an unsuspecting civilian, Mr Nyommena Salah Badapba ‘m’ of Tudun Wada, Jos, by an obdurate personnel of the Command, Inspr Solomon Damak.
“The circumstance that led to the infliction of the gun injury by the recalcitrant officer does not fit into his professional calling but was done out of vindictiveness which contradicts the attributes of a Nigerian Police officer.
“In order to ensure that the officer does not evade justice, the officer had been arrested. His firearm was recovered and he has since been detained for disciplinary action.
“The Plateau Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, has directed the Divisional Police officer, ‘A’ Division and other officers to visit the victim at the hospital to know his condition and make arrangements for payment of his medical bills.”
