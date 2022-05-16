Police kill two gunmen in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra on Monday killed two gunmen allegedly enforcing sit-at-home order in the state.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ordered the sit-at-home in the South-East last year in a bid to force the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The group later cancelled the Monday sit-at-home order, and noted that the directive would only be observed any day Kanu appears in court.

It also distanced itself from the enforcement of the directive in the region.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka, said the two men were killed along the Umunze Road, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

He added that one operational vehicle was recovered from the hoodlums.

Ikenga said: “The Anambra State Command Operatives on crime prevention patrol in the early hours of today, along Umunze road, Orumba South LGA, engaged armed-bearing gunmen allegedly enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra State.

“The Operatives neutralised two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number.

“Further details show that these miscreants were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going for their businesses.

“The hoodlums forcefully collect their motorbikes and tricycles, chase away the passengers and they set the motorcycle or tricycle ablaze.”

