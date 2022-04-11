Police launches manhunt for attackers of Ebonyi community

The Ebonyi State police command has launched a manhunt for gunmen who attacked the Ohaogelode community in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

At least four people were killed when the gunmen invaded the community late on Sunday.

The attackers also destroyed several properties in the village.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the attack to journalists in Abakaliki, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, had beefed up security in the community with a combined team of military and policemen.

She said: “Although, normalcy has returned to the affected community. We will not rest until the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book.

“Some persons were killed by the hoodlums and several houses and property were destroyed in the community.”

