Metro
Police launches manhunt for attackers of Ebonyi community
The Ebonyi State police command has launched a manhunt for gunmen who attacked the Ohaogelode community in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.
At least four people were killed when the gunmen invaded the community late on Sunday.
The attackers also destroyed several properties in the village.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill another operative of South-East security network, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi
The spokesperson for the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the attack to journalists in Abakaliki, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, had beefed up security in the community with a combined team of military and policemen.
She said: “Although, normalcy has returned to the affected community. We will not rest until the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book.
“Some persons were killed by the hoodlums and several houses and property were destroyed in the community.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...