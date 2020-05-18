Police parades suspected abductors of Ibadan cleric’s twins (Video)

The Oyo State police command Monday paraded seven suspected kidnappers of the two-year-old twins of a popular Ibadan cleric, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, who paraded the suspects, said N2, 863,000 was also recovered from them.

The suspected kidnappers paraded by the police were six men and one woman.

The children were abducted on April 25 at their parent’s residence in Alphonso area of Ojoo, Ibadan.

Olukolu said the suspects were arrested through the concerted efforts of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), other police tactical teams and the support received from the public through credible information.

He said: “As soon as the incident was reported at Ojoo Police Station and later transferred to AKS Eleyele/SARS office, Dugbe, Ibadan, a team of AKS/SARS operatives swung into action.

“The kidnappers demanded for the sum of N50 million before the two abducted babies would be released.

“The abducted babies were, however, released unhurt eight days later after their father had parted with an alleged sum of N4 million as ransom to the hoodlums.

“I wish to inform you that all the kidnappers of the two-year-old twins of Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold on April 25 have been arrested with a substantial part of the ransom collected.

“The gun used for the operation, the two operational vehicles and one motorcycle were also recovered from them.”

The police commissioner said the command’s investigation team embarked on a painstaking and discreet investigation that traversed several states, including Adamawa and Sokoto before the suspects were arrested.

He told journalists that the female member of the gang was detailed to take care of the babies while in captivity.

