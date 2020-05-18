2 fake soldiers nabbed for murder of police sergeant

The long arm of the law has caught up with two soldiers identified as Kehinde Elijah “m” 45 years old and Ezeh Frank Joseph who have both been arrested over the murder of a police sergeant.

The arrest of the pair was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the state police command, who informed that Elijah was nabbed on May 16, by detectives from Ilemba Hausa Police Station.

According to Elkana, the second suspect, Joseph who was also declared wanted over the shooting and killing of Police Sergeant, Onalaja Onajide, attached to Ilemba Hausa Division, was arrested in his apartment on Sunday May 17.

In his confessional statement, Elijah claimed to have deserted the military in 2015 when he was deployed to the Northeast to fight insurgency, while Joseph claimed that he deserted the military while undergoing basic military training.

READ ALSO: Osun Amotekun Corps turn back 14 Northern youths hidden inside bus

Bala in the statement said; “The shooting incident happened on May 10 at about 9.40pm when unknown gunmen fired gunshots at the Divisional Police Officer, Ilemba Hausa and the Station Guard, Sergeant Onalaja Onajide.

“The DPO survived the gunshots but the Station Guard died from the pellets wound.

“The first suspect was earlier at the Station to solicit the release of his motorcycle which was impounded by the Police for violating the ban on the use of commercial Motorcycles. Not happy with the DPOs refusal to release the motorcycle to him, he decided to launch the deadly attack which led to the death of the sergeant,” he noted.

The police spokesperson who informed that four pairs of military fatigues were recovered from Elijah’s house during his arrest said that investigation is still ongoing while the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Join the conversation

Opinions