Osun Amotekun Corps turn back 14 Northern youths hidden inside bus

14 Northern youths hidden inside a space bus used in transporting food stuff have been intercepted and turned back by the Amotekun Corps in Osun State at the weekend.

The youths were intercepted at Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the driver was asked to park at the checkpoint and was asked to declare the content of his vehicle, but said the vehicle was empty.

The team leader however insisted that the driver open the rear door to confirm the driver’s statement but when he reluctantly opened the door, it was discovered he was transporting 14 persons into the state.

Though the driver refused to disclose where they were coming from, he however said he was taking them to Osun State before they were intercepted.

Read also: Drama in FCT as pastors in bid to evade arrests deny their members (Video)

Sources at the scene revealed that when the rear door was opened, most of the occupants were sweating profusely and did not respond to questions asked them.

Confirming the development, the Director-General of the Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu, said the bus and the occupants were escorted back to the Osun-Oyo boundary and were asked to return to their originating state.

Shittu also vowed that the state government would not hesitate to ensure that those breaching the law were dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

Join the conversation

Opinions