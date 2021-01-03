Police recovers abducted child in Abia

The Abia State police command on Sunday confirmed the recovery of one David Okoye, who was abducted last year.

The command’s spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the development to journalists in Umuahia, said the child was recovered on December 29, 2020.

He added that the boy was abducted from his mother’s shop by an unknown man on August 21 last year.

Ogbonna said the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, had earlier issued directives to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to fish out the culprits and recover the child.

He said RRS Commander, John-Bull Obioguru, and his men immeduately went to work and after some months of vigorous search located the child at Arochukwu local government area of the state.

The spokesman said: “The RRS swung into action and recovered the child at Arochukwu in Abia State on December 29, 2020, after he had been given out for illegal adoption at N800,000.

“On January 1, the parents of David, Mr. Ikechukwu and Rejoice Okoye came to RRS in Aba North local government area of Abia State and the baby was handed to them hale and hearty.”

