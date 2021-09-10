Police redeploys Lagos DPO over missing pistol

The Lagos State Police Command has redeployed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Denton Police Station in the Ebute-Meta area of the state, CSP Adegoke Atilade, as part of an ongoing investigation into his missing service pistol and alleged amorous relationship on duty.

The DPO had reportedly invited his girlfriend simply identified as Jennifer Madueke to his office about two weeks ago to pass the night.

The police officer later discovered that the pistol was missing shortly after the woman left the facility.

Madueke, who was arrested last Saturday and detained at the facility, had denied she stole the pistol.

The command spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the redeployment of the DPO in a statement on Friday.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

The statement read: “In the interest of fairness and justice, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an independent, thorough and unbiased investigation into the case.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that appropriate actions will be taken against anyone found culpable at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation such that in the end, justice would have been served.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed immediate redeployment of the officer in the eye of the storm so as to pave the way for a diligent and unbiased investigation.”

