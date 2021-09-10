Abductors of ex-NBC director, daughter demand N70m ransom

Abductors of a former Director at the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ahmed Abdulkadir , and his daughter have demanded a N70 million ransom for their release.

Abdulkadir and the 15-year-old daughter simply identified as Laila were kidnapped alongside four others at the Bakori area of Katsina on Monday.

The man’s son, Nasif Ahmed, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday.

He said: “The hoodlums have contacted the family and demanded N50 million for our father and N20 million for Laila.

“They told us that the girl is sick and can’t even walk. We pray they make it out alive.”

The spokesman of Katsina State police command, Gambo Isah, however, said police operatives are on the trail of the kidnappers.

He assured the public that the victims would be rescued unhurt.

