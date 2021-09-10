Metro
Abductors of ex-NBC director, daughter demand N70m ransom
Abductors of a former Director at the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ahmed Abdulkadir , and his daughter have demanded a N70 million ransom for their release.
Abdulkadir and the 15-year-old daughter simply identified as Laila were kidnapped alongside four others at the Bakori area of Katsina on Monday.
The man’s son, Nasif Ahmed, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday.
He said: “The hoodlums have contacted the family and demanded N50 million for our father and N20 million for Laila.
READ ALSO: Abductors of Niger Information Commissioner demand N500m as ransom
“They told us that the girl is sick and can’t even walk. We pray they make it out alive.”
The spokesman of Katsina State police command, Gambo Isah, however, said police operatives are on the trail of the kidnappers.
He assured the public that the victims would be rescued unhurt.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...