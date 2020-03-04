Latest Metro

Police rescue abducted Catholic priest in Benue

March 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the rescue of Rev. Fr. David Echioda who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the Ado local government area of the state on March 1.

The command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the release of the Catholic priest in Makurdi, said no ransom was paid before the cleric was released by his captors.

Echioda, who is currently attached to Minor Seminary in Otukpo, was rescued by the police on Tuesday night.

