Catholic priest abducted in Benue by unknown gunmen

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father David Echioda has been abducted by unknown gunmen in Otukpo area of Benue.

The priest, who serves with the Otukpo Diocese, was said to have been kidnapped on Sunday along Alla-Akpa Road while returning from mass at Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The Director of Information, Catholic Diocese, Otukpo, Reverend Father John Okopopu, while confirming the incident, said the victim was returning from a missionary work when he was kidnapped.

“It is true, he was returning from Alla-Akpa road when he was kidnapped. Unfortunately, the people (abductors) are yet to contact the family or anyone,” Okopopu said.

The abduction was also confirmed by the Benue State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene.

“Yes, I am confirming the kidnap of the priest,” she said.

