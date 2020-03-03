Latest Metro

Catholic priest abducted in Benue by unknown gunmen

March 3, 2020
Gunmen burn several houses in fresh attack on Plateau community
By Ripples Nigeria

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father David Echioda has been abducted by unknown gunmen in Otukpo area of Benue.

The priest, who serves with the Otukpo Diocese, was said to have been kidnapped on Sunday along Alla-Akpa Road while returning from mass at Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The Director of Information, Catholic Diocese, Otukpo, Reverend Father John Okopopu, while confirming the incident, said the victim was returning from a missionary work when he was kidnapped.

Read also: Bandits kill over 30 persons, injure several others in Kaduna villages

“It is true, he was returning from Alla-Akpa road when he was kidnapped. Unfortunately, the people (abductors) are yet to contact the family or anyone,” Okopopu said.

The abduction was also confirmed by the Benue State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene.

“Yes, I am confirming the kidnap of the priest,” she said.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!