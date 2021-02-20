Police threatens to auction ‘accidented’ vehicles, gives owners 14-day ultimatum in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State police command on Saturday decried the indiscriminate parking of vehicles damaged by accidents in police formations across the state.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who alerted the public on the matter via a statement, directed owners of the vehicles to claim such within 14 days.

He said the command would be forced to dispose of the vehicles and other items through a public auction at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Adejobi said: “The Lagos State Police Command has warned the general public, particularly those who have their ‘accidented’ and exhibit cars or items parked at various police formations across the state to come forward for claims with immediate effect.

“The command detests the manner in which police formations in the state are littered with such exhibit cars and items and therefore directs the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to decongest their formations of the items without delay.

“This publication avails the affected car owners 14 day-grace to claim their cars/items after which the command will be left with the option of selling off the cars and items on public auction after due court processes.”

