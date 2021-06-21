Entertainment
Police to arraign Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha at Special Offences Court Thursday
The Lagos State police command will arraign the Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, for alleged sexual assault at the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Thursday.
A cause list released by the court revealed that the actor would be arraigned before Oluwatoyin Taiwo on that day.
Baba Ijesha was arrested by police on April 22 for allegedly defiling a teenager in the Yaba area of the state.
He was arraigned at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court on June 16 for alleged indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
READ ALSO: Yomi Fabiyi insists Baba Ijesha is innocent of alleged child molestation
Magistrate P.E Nwaka ordered that the movie star be remanded in police custody due to the court’s lack of jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter.
The magistrate said: “I have carefully considered the application of the defendant’s counsel seeking his bail and the opposition by the counsel from the DPP (Department of Public Prosecution).
“Since there are indications that the matter is before the High Court and the defendant will appear before the court, no bail can be given.
“The defendant must be accorded full medical attention by the authorities pending his arraignment at the High Court.”
