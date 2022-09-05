Police uncovers baby factory, arrests two in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have uncovered a baby factory in the Alagbado area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the suspected owner of the baby factory, Christiana-D’Ivoire Iyama was arrested alongside one Margaret Ogwu during the operation which took place on August 27.

He added that the suspects were arrested following reports at the Agbado Divisional Headquarters by members of the public.

Oyeyemi said: “Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbado Division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, mobilised his detectives to the area where the said Iyama and Ogwu were arrested.

“During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Ogwu was one of the girls harboured by Iyama. Ogu employed the services of men to impregnate the girl and collected the child on delivery. She sold the child for N400,000 to one of her customers. The suspect confessed to the police that she had sold up to three children from different women to different customers.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.”

