Three girls drown in Jigawa pond

Three teenage girls on Monday drowned in a pond at Faskarau, Jae community in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to journalists in Dutse.

He said girls drowned in the pond after they decided to take a bath after washing their clothes.

The NSCDC spokesman listed the victims as Maryam Salisu (10), Bahayura Lawan (10) and Lawisa Sule (8).

He said: “The tragedy occurred at about 11:00 a.m., when the three girls went to a nearby pond about 300 metres away from their village to wash their clothes.

“The NSCDC operatives in the area received a distress call at about 11:10 a.m. and rushed to the scene with the Divisional Disaster Management Officers for a rescue mission.

“And with the aid of people of the community, they were able to recover the bodies of the three young girls after about 30 minutes of search and rescue mission.”

He added that the girls were immediately rushed to Kaugama General Hospital where they were certified dead by doctors on duty.

