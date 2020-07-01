Police warn youths, as CP orders investigation into murder of man in Enugu community

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman has ordered investigation into the murder of a 67-year-old man, Anayo Iloabani within the Amamkpunato-Achi forest area in Achi community in Oji-River Local Government Area of the state.

He also called on youths in the community to remain law abiding, and not take the law into their own hands, as the police seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

According to Ndukwe, the police commissioner gave the order following a report received at Oji-River Police Station on June 30.

He further disclosed that Ndukwe Iloabani of Amamkpunato village was gruesomely murdered by yet to be identified culprit(s) in a forest in the community.

“The commissioner has directed the immediate launch of a full scale investigation to apprehend and prosecute the fleeing culprits. The commissioner condemned such hideous and barbaric act.

“He has directed the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officers within Oji-River Area Command as well as Heads of Tactical and Operational Departments of the Command to deploy all resources at their disposal to fish out and prosecute the culprits.

“The CP enjoined residents of the area, especially the youths; to maintain peace, avoid taking laws into their hands and/or acting in ways that could jeopardize investigation into the case.

“He made it clear that the command, under his watch, will leave no stone unturned to bring culprits of the heinous crime to book,’’ he said.

Ndukwe further revealed that preliminary investigation showed that the deceased was found in Achi forest with several degrees of machete cuts on the head and neck regions, adding that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

“Residents of the state have been enjoined to remain law-abiding and assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the culprits by reporting to the nearest police station”, the police spokesman said.

There have been tension in some parts of south east Nigeria following killings if indigenes by suspected herders.

