COVID-19: Kano IRS sacks 308 workers, 60 consultants over “unprecedented shortage of funds”

The Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) said it had to sacked 308 temporary workers and quash the operation of 60 consulting companies whose contracts had expired.

KIRS Chairman, Bala Inuwa said the decision was taken because the service was witnessing an “unprecedented shortage of funds” following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Inuwa stated this when he addressed newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

He said, “We have temporarily relieved 308 temporary workers of their jobs pending the improvement of the Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

“The KIRS is facing an unprecedented shortage of funds with a loss of about 70% of IGR monthly and cannot sustain the services of the temporary workers.

“When we came on board a few months back, based on their terms of interest, the contract of 60 consulting companies have expired since 2018. For that reason their services were terminated and were asked to reapply if they are interested.”

Disclosing the level of drop in the state’s internally generated revenue, the KIRS boss said, “The IGR generated in the state during the COVID-19 is running between N550m to N700 monthly due to COVID-19 as against the former N2 billion generated monthly”.

