Police warns public on illegal installation of cyber networks in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command on Friday warned the public against the unauthorized installation of cyber networks in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, gave the warning at a news conference in Gusau.

He said information available to the police and other security agencies had confirmed that some persons and groups were violating measures taken by the state government to check activities of bandits in the state.

According to him, security agencies had uncovered some unauthorized individuals and groups installing cyber networks in their homes and business places for use by suspected bandits.

The development came just three weeks after the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) suspended the operation of mobile networks in Zamfara in a bid to curtail communication between bandits and their collaborators in the state.

Elkanah said: “The criminals have been using the cyber network to communicate and pass messages that are threatening the security and safety of the state.

“Let me use this opportunity on behalf of my colleagues, heads of security agencies to pass a serious warning against any person or group who have either installed or about to install a cyber network to desist from this act or face dare consequences.

“I have already instructed my Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and other Tactical Commanders to intensify search at the suspected locations with a view to apprehending the violators.”

