Politicians behind killings, arson in South-East – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed on Monday politicians were behind the killings, arson and other criminal activities in the South-East.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said politicians recruited thugs to cause mayhem in the region and implicated its members in the heinous crimes against the people of the zone.

According to the group, politicians created the unrest in the zone using the ‘thugs’ they recruited, to implicate it and its security arm, the Eastern Security Network.

“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership and command of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, based on intelligence available to us, want to expose those behind the senseless killings and burning of innocent people’s properties and houses in Imo State and other parts of South-East region.

“Those, who created criminals, political thugs, cultists and unknown gunmen behind the kidnapping, snatching of people’s cars and raping of our mothers, wives and sisters wanted to implicate IPOB and ESN. But they have shot themselves in the leg,” the statement read in part.

“We are warning Hon. Chris Azubogu, representing Nnewi North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, and his co-travellers to be careful over their call for the military to besiege Lilu, and Orsumoghu communities.

“We don’t have ESN camps in these communities including Orsu, Oru West and East of Imo State. Those calling for military action in the communities should be ready to take responsibility for any innocent Biafran that will be killed by the blood-thirsty soldiers.

“ESN and IPOB volunteers are not involved in these criminal activities going on in the South-East region. Operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit, created by these politicians, are responsible for these atrocities.

“Our intelligence unit has uncovered some politicians involved in the recruitment of thugs behind the ongoing madness in Imo State and other parts of Biafra.”

