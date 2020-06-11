Poser as Bauchi Gov says 15 confirmed cases in state came from infection-free Calabar

The Bauchi state government has confirmed that no fewer than 15 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease have been recorded in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed who revealed this in a press briefing on Wednesday also informed that the 15 COVID-19 cases recorded in Bauchi were from people travelling from Calabar, Cross River’s capital city.

Speaking further, Governor Mohammed who cast aspersions on Cross River state’s COVID-19-free status in his statement, further threatened to lock down Bauchi if the number of infections continued to increase.

“I don’t want to join issues with anybody,” Mohammed said. “But I want to tell Nigerians that they are going to be accountable to God.

READ ALSO: Bauchi deputy gov, Tela, tests positive for covid-19

“There is no need pretending that this thing is not there. We as leaders, we must come out and face the challenges.

“We in Bauchi, we are not pretending,” he added.

The Governor also blamed the rising cases of infections on people’s lax attitude towards health guidelines such as hand-washing, use of sanitisers and face masks.

“Some of our places of worship, especially the mosques, they are the epicentre of infections, and nobody is doing anything,” he said.

“I am pleading with the people of Bauchi, if this thing continues to happen – we are bordered by seven states, some of them are worse – in order to secure the common people of Bauchi, I might have to lock up Bauchi,” the governor concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions