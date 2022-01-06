Powerful interests in APC plotting against me over 2023 elections – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, claimed on Thursday some individuals in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are plotting to discredit him over the 2023 general elections.

The governor has been mentioned in several quarters as one of the few politicians eyeing the ruling party’s ticket for next year’s presidential election.

Fayemi will complete his tenure as Ekiti governor this year.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, the governor said some forces in APC are uncomfortable with his rising profile and are plotting to make him unacceptable to the public as the 2023 presidential election approaches.

The statement read: ” The general public is hereby alerted of a fresh plot by some political interests to activate a spate of negative media campaigns against the person of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“The plot, as uncovered, is to use some faceless political groups and political jobbers from different parts of the country to defame the Ekiti State Governor.

“Specifically, the plan is to use the faceless groups to discredit Governor Fayemi and portray him as unacceptable to the generality of the people across the six geo-political zones of the country. This plot is part of their game plan for the 2023 presidential contest.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Fayemi has not told anyone that he is in the race for the Presidency of Nigeria. He has always maintained that he is on duty in Ekiti and would like to concentrate on that assignment.

“What he does afterward is in the hands of God and he will cross that bridge at the appropriate time. He restated this position during his most recent interview with Arise TV on January 1, 2022.

“Some entrenched interests within the ruling All Progressives Congress, however, seem uncomfortable with the rising profile of the NGF Chairman and have resorted to cheap blackmail aimed at de-marketing him.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the potpourri of lies and cheap blackmail that could be released in the coming days, while the promoters of this smear campaign are advised to concentrate on marketing their aspiration to the good people of Nigeria without recourse to defamation or character assassination of perceived competitors.

“The Nigerian Constitution states clearly the qualifications for the position of the President of the country. Every qualified adult has the right to aspire to the number one position. Therefore, we do not believe it is proper, decent or strategic for any aspirant to think his campaign can only gather momentum when he destroys the reputation of a fellow citizen who is perceived as a possible opponent.”

