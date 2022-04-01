Presidency calls Kaduna train attack “premeditated murder from very bottom of hell”

The Presidency has decried the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, calling it a “premeditated murder from very bottom of hell.”

This was contained in an essay titled, “They hate God, they loathe humanity,” published on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, via his Facebook Page.

The terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna-bound rail track on Monday, which led to the death and abduction of some commuters.

The train attack was coming after terrorists, numbering over 200, on Saturday invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna State, disrupting operation and killing one security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

In the essay, Adesina said, “Haters of God and humanity struck on Monday, bombing the Abuja-Kaduna train. They then proceeded to open fire on passengers of the immobilized coaches. It was premeditated murder from the very bottom of hell.

“See the toll of the carnage. Promising lives, cut short. Destinies terminated. Hopes and plans, ruptured. People who committed no sin, no crime, except that they lived in the same space with people who hate God, who loathe humanity, and who despise themselves. Hell awaits them, indeed, the hottest part of that nether region, “where their worms do not die, and the fire is never quenched.”

The Presidential spokesman further disclosed the steps being taken by the Federal Government in order to redress the situation.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has taken some right steps in response to the tragedy. The President has summoned the Service Chiefs, and the Inspector General of Police, giving the marching orders once again. You know what he once said at a security council meeting? “Wipe out these evil people. Kill them. Eliminate them. Nigerians love me, they trust me. That is why they keep voting for me. Wipe them out. Kill them. Eliminate them,” the essay read.

Nonetheless, he implored naysayers to quit predicting the doom of the country while urging togetherness in order to overcome the situation.

Adesina said, “But the role of some Nigerians in perpetuating anomie in the country is worrisome. Through their tongues. They say evil about the country, utter negativity, thinking they are saying it against the government of the day. I mean even bishops, pastors, imams, commentators, talk show hosts, all sorts.

“They are engaged in war of tongues with Nigeria. They don’t know that the more they say it, the more evil happens. The cup fills up, and runs over. Let’s change our tongues. Change our hearts about our country. Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. Let’s begin to bless our country, rather than curse, and sow negatives in the hearts of people.”

