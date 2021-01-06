Prisoner who escaped from Edo arrested in Ogun

Obehi Ogbeh, one of the prisoners who escaped from the White House Correctional facility in Edo State, has been been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Ogbeh, who confessed to have escaped from the prison yard during the #EndSARS protest last year, was arrested on Tuesday while wandering about.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi on Wednesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the prisoner was arrested following information received by policemen at Agbado divisional headquarters that a middle-aged man was seen around Angulis area of Agbado with a suspicious look and conduct.

Oyeyemi further disclosed that upon the information, the DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the area where the man was apprehended.

After proper interrogation, the suspect was said to have confessed to the detectives that he was an inmate of white house prison in Edo State and that he was set free by hoodlums who attacked the prison yard during the #EndSARS protest.

“He further confessed that he relocated to the Agbado area in order to avoid being re-arrested”, the PPRO said.

Oyeyemi, however, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further profiling.

