Prisons officials, commercial motorcyclists clash in Ibadan

Officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and commercial motorcyclists operating in Agodi-Gate area of Ibadan, the state capital clashed over parking space.

It was gathered that officials of the correctional service insisted that the commercial motorcyclists who park at the Iwo-Road-Bashorun-Akobo axis would not be allowed at the frontage of the prison yard.

This lead to a fracas when the motocylists reportedly flouted the instruction.

According to sources, the wardens had to use teargas canisters’ to scare the motorcyclists and force them to comply.

Unconfirmed sources said two persons were feared dead during the crisis, but the Correctional authority has not confirmed the casualties as at the time of filing this report.

While the crisis lasted, many shop owners, traders and business operators in the vicinity quickly locked their shops for fear of being attacked while commuters and other road users ran helter-skelter.

NCS, Oyo State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olanrewaju Anjorin confirmed the clash to journalists but said men of Operation Burst are in the area to restore normalcy.

Read also: Why prisons reject new suspects sent by police —Aregbesola

Anjorin in a telephone conversation with Journalists said “There was a little misunderstanding between the officers and some Okada riders. They normally pack at entrance to the prison. We usually told them to move downward.

“We did it the same way today and there was a little misunderstanding. But, I can tell you that normalcy has returned. Nobody shot and Operation Burst has been stationed there”.

Also speaking on the clash, the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Oyo state Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi in a statement denied media report alleging the police to be behind the crisis.

He said “Contrary to the currently trending news online, that police men fired shots leading to injury at Agodi gate area this morning.

“The truth is that there was a clash between officers of the Correctional Service and bike men stationed at Agodi Gate.

“Upon receipt of this information, police men as well as other security agencies moved to the scene to ensure there’s no breakdown of law and order that could lead to coordinated attack on the prison facility.

“Police men fired no shot. Further development will unfold and be communicated latter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions