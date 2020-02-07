Pro-Buhari group accuses CAN of energizing terrorists, hate merchants

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Thursday urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to stop pushing narratives that are capable of further strengthening the Boko Haram terror campaign against the country.

The pro-Buhari group in a statement issued by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and the Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said the jihadists could capitalize on CAN’s rhetorics to further drive a wedge between the Christians and Muslims in the country.

It accused the Christian umbrella body of unwittingly playing into the hands of the terror group and its affiliates with its constant rhetorics, especially on growing insecurity in the land.

The group said: “We know that since Boko Haram killed Rev. Lawan Andimi, one of the leaders of CAN in Northern Nigeria, the association has increased its attacks against President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and the Nigerian military.

“The CAN leadership under its current president, Rev. Supo Ayokunle has never been a fan of this administration, but it has lately taken its opposition a notch higher with its allegation of an officially sanctioned persecution of Christians, just because of Boko Haram’s recent activities.

“We consider this a wildly outrageous claim with no basis in fact, and just like President Buhari wrote recently in an article, the terrorists are not known to primarily target a particular religious group, even before they attained global prominence.

“But now that their goal of seizing territory is far from achievable, having been repeatedly repelled by our military, it seems they now believe they can cause more trouble by driving a wedge between Muslims and Christians in the country.

“We admonish CAN and its leaders to avoid playing into their hands.”

Read also: INEC fixes date for Edo, Ondo governorship elections

BMO also implored religious leaders from both sides to be more circumspect in their reaction to purely criminal matters.

It added: “We have seen how the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel on a church premise in Kaduna with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has triggered exchanges among a section of Muslim and Christian leaders.

“The ideal thing is to allow security operatives to do their job rather than insinuate meanings into the ongoing investigation.

“We are urging religious leaders not to rise to the bait of terrorists and other hate merchants, but rather to join hands with the Buhari administration to deal a decisive blow to Boko Haram and its splinter group who are now taking a leaf from the evil propaganda of the global terrorist franchise, ISIS, to instill fear and inflame passion among Nigerians by attacking soft targets.”

Join the conversation

Opinions