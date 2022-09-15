PSC nominates Justice Ogunbiyi as acting chairman

The management of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has nominated Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd) as the acting chairman of the commission.

Ogunbiyi’s nomination followed the resignation of PSC’s former Chairman, Musiliu Smith.

The commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Until her nomination, Ogunbiyi was Commissioner 1 in the PSC and next in the hierarchy to the former chairman.

Ani also revealed the PSC’s Joint Union Congress had suspended its strike to allow the new management to look into its demands.

He said Smith’s resignation was pursuant to Schedule 2(4) sub-section 2(2) of the Police Service Commission Establishment Act.

There were insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari forced Smith to resign from the position over the PSC’s tussle with the Nigeria Police Force on the recruitment of personnel into the force.

However, the commission had insisted that its former chairman resigned from the position on health grounds.

