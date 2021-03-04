PSC refutes reports of alleged marginalisation in promotion of Nigeria police officers | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
PSC refutes reports of alleged marginalisation in promotion of Nigeria police officers
The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday, March 3, said that no part of Nigeria has been deliberately marginalised in the promotion of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.
The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement in Abuja.
He said promotion in the police was guided by defined rules and regulations that had nothing to do with ethnic or religious considerations.
Ani said that the commission had sanitised the processes of recruitment, promotion, and discipline in the force and had ensured that the processes were governed by established rules and regulations.
According to him, it’s on record that the commission has contributed to ensuring sanity in the recruitment of qualified Nigerians into the police where the principle of federal character is considered alongside merit.
“The commission is a product of the 1999 Constitution as amended and further consolidated by the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2001.
Read also: 925 names smuggled into Nigeria police constable recruitment list, PSC alleges
“It met, at inception in 2001, a recruitment process that needed to be made more transparent and inclusive through respect for the federal character principles,” he said.
He urged Nigerians across the states to encourage their wards to show interest in all levels of recruitment into the force and ensure they were successful in the employment process.
According to him, they should also strive to remain in the force so that they don’t create future problems for their geopolitical zone of not having representation at critical levels of the force.
He said that it was unfair and ungodly for the commission to be accused of marginalising any geopolitical zone in the promotion of officers to the senior ranks.
Join the conversation
