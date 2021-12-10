Rapper Dr Dre celebrates being divorced after 21-years of marriage

American rapper and record executive, Andre Young, better known as Dr Dre threw a ‘Divorce AF’ party on Thursday night to officially celebrate his return to bachelorhood after his 21 years of marriage ended in a divorce.

On Thursday night, December 9, Dre’s friend Breyon Prescott shared a photo of the entertainment mogul in front of huge silver balloons with the words ‘Divorced AF.” inscribed on it.

Dr Dre, 56, who recently recovered from aneurysm is still in court with his ex-wife, Nicole Young who is fighting for half of the former N.W.A rapper’s $1 billion estate.

The parties are still arguing over assets but the judge ordered that they can be seen as legally single from April 2021.

Both sides are still preparing for trial as they fight over the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Nicole admits she signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married in 1996. However, she claims Dre tore up the agreement a couple of years into the marriage.

The producer denies her claim and is demanding the prenup be enforced in the case.

The prenup does not provide Nicole half of the estate and if enforced she will only receive spousal support.

In recent filings, Dre revealed he hasn’t spoken to his ex wife in a long while. He claims to not know the woman he once loved after she made “false” abuse allegations in court.

The hearing is set for December 16.

