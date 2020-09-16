Rattled by protests, Lagos to commence payment of new minimum wage in tertiary institutions

Workers of tertiary institutions belonging to the Lagos State Government will start receiving the new minimum wage from October 2020, the state government said on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that some unions in the tertiary institutions in the state had staged protests on Monday, with the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, locked out by the aggrieved workers of the institution.

However, the state government met with the executive of the unions on Tuesday to iron out their differences.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had pledged to commence payment of the new minimum wage/consequential adjustments to the tertiary institution workers.

The statement reads in part: “Following a meeting of relevant stakeholders on the agitations for the implementation of the new minimum wage held on Tuesday 15, 2020, it is hereby notified that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has affirmed the state government’s commitment to paying the new minimum wage/consequential adjustments to all staff of all state-owned tertiary institutions with effect from October, 2020.

“Government therefore expects that normalcy is sustained as we collectively strive to ensure a guaranteed future for our students and the institutions.”

