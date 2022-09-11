Real Madrid maintain perfect start to season with Mallorca victory

Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid have maintained their perfect start to the season after five games.

The Madrid giants came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

Mallorca took the lead against the run of play when Vedat Muriqi scored in the 35th minute but the hosts equalised in first-half injury-time through Federico Valverde.

Vinicius Jr put Real ahead for the first time in the game with a calm finish after a run from Rodrygo, who scored a superb individual goal, before Antonio Rudiger volleyed in a fourth.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had started the weekend top of La Liga before Barcelona moved above them on Saturday following a 4-0 win at Cadiz, but this victory took Real Madrid back to first place.

The reigning Spanish champions, who now have 15 points from five matches, were without forward Karim Benzema after he suffered a thigh problem during the 3-0 Champions League win at Celtic on Tuesday.

